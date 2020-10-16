REPORT: Falcons Only Have 1 Positive Coronavirus Test, Game Against The Vikings Is Proceeding As Scheduled

The hysteria around the Atlanta Falcons and coronavirus seems to have been blown out of proportion.

The Falcons shut down their facility Thursday because of coronavirus fears, and Adam Schefter first reported that there were multiple positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Falcons had four positive tests this morning, according to sources. https://t.co/vsKiYBNUqQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

However, Schefter later reported that there was only one positive test, and it was a staffer. Given that update, he also reported that the Sunday game against the Vikings is pushing forward as scheduled.

Update: An NFL official said just one member of the Falcons’ personnel had a positive test, and its not a player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

There is no change to the status of Sunday’s Falcons-Vikings at this time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

See, I told you all that everything would likely be fine. People get spun up into frenzies on social media whenever there’s word of positive tests.

What is it always important to do? It’s important to take a step back, breathe and wait for more information.

We were initially told there were multiple coronavirus cases. Then, it was clarified that wasn’t the case at all and the game against the Vikings is remaining on the books as scheduled.

Everything is going to be just fine, folks. There are going to be some bumps in the road along the way while playing football during the pandemic. However, that’s no reason to lose your damn mind.