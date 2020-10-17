Nick Saban Cleared To Coach Against Georgia

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach Saturday night against Georgia.

After three negative tests for coronavirus, the six-time national champion will be on the sideline for the Crimson Tide when the game starts at 8:00 EST, according to a release from the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 17, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

Welcome to the world of college football in 2020. It’s utter chaos, and I’m loving the hell out of this ride.

Saban tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, and it’s now been proven to be a false positive. After three negative tests, Nick Saban is back for the Crimson Tide!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 12, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT

I can’t believe the roller coaster the past few days have been. It’s been absolutely insane, and I’m here for it.

I 100% expect Alabama and Saban to absolutely dominate the Bulldogs. Nick Saban had to spend several days away from his team.

According to Tom Rinaldi, a second subsequent test of Alabama coach Nick Saban on Friday showed that he is negative for COVID-19, increasing the chances that Saban will coach in tonight’s showdown against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/f59p4W66uv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

I can’t imagine how pissed he must be right now after having to deal with this distraction. If you don’t think he’s not going to take that out on Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, then you’re a moron.

Roll, Tide, roll! You can catch the game at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.