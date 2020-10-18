The Detroit Lions Have To Beat The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Detroit Lions need a huge win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions are currently 1-3, and there still might be enough time to salvage the season. The first step in saving the season happens today against the Jags. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As much as I love Gardner Minshew balling out in the NFL, the Jags aren’t a very good team at all. There’s no excuse for Matthew Stafford and company to not win.

There’s no excuse at all to not win.

As I’ve said many times before, there are some serious changes that need to be made to the Lions. It’s just the reality of the situation.

We’re a joke of a team, and Matt Patricia will likely be fired at the end of the season.

If we can’t even beat the damn Jags, then they should just fire him today. You know how he can change my mind?

He can at least beat bad teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just win today, Detroit. Just win. If we don’t then I’m all for firing Patricia before the sun comes up tomorrow.