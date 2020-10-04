Detroit Lions Lose To The New Orleans Saints 35-29

The Detroit Lions are now 1-3 after losing Sunday to the New Orleans Saints 35-29.

Despite jumping out early and looking like we were going to dominate, the Lions fell apart down the stretch and the Saints controlled the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was clear after the first quarter that we weren’t going to win.

Now, we’re 1-3, a quarter of the season is in the books, and there’s nothing to suggest that we’re going to be better any time soon.

I don’t say that because I like it. I say it because it’s true. The Lions are who we thought they were, and Detroit is trash.

Where do we go from here? Well, we’re damn sure not a playoff team. Barring some unreal real over the next 12 games, the Lions will be watching from their couches.

At least it only took until week four this season to learn we’re not any good! We didn’t waste any time!

It’s a new season, and we’re still the same trash Detroit Lions. You can set your clock to it!