Matt Patricia Says ‘There Was A Lot Of Work To Do’ When He Took Over The Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia wants people to know he’s not in an easy position.

The Lions fell to 1-3 Sunday after losing to the Saints, and it looks like another classic season of Detroit football. Well, don’t put too much blame on Patricia! He inherited a tough situation! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Patricia said after losing to the Saints in a video tweeted by Brad Galli.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Matt Patricia was asked why people should still believe he’s the right coach to turn the Lions around. “When I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he said. pic.twitter.com/o24DOpATh5 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 4, 2020

This is such a pathetic quote from Patricia. If he’s still trying to fix issues within the organization in year three, then he has no hope of succeeding.

This quote makes sense and is acceptable in year one. Depending on the situation, it might be acceptable at the start of year two.

You know when it’s damn sure not acceptable? After four weeks in season three of your tenure as a head coach.

I’m so sick and tired of Patricia that it’s not even funny anymore. This dude needs to go. He needs to go!

Hopefully, he’ll be gone at the end of the year. If not, I might just be done with Detroit. This mess of an organization is laughably bad.