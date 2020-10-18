Wichita Mayor Threatened Over Mask Mandate

A man is facing possible charges due to alleged threats made to the mayor of Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita police allege that Meredith Dowty, 59, sent text messages containing questions about Mayor Brandon Whipple’s address and plans to hurt him.

According to the Associated Press, the mayor told authorities that Dowty, a retired firefighter, had planned the cut Whipple’s throat citing the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate. Dowty also allegedly mentioned restrictions that didn’t allow him to see his mother who was living in an elderly home.

“He said he was going to kidnap me and slash my throat and he needed my address because I needed to see the hangman — me and everyone who, something about tyranny,” Whipple said, according to The Wichita Eagle.

“It sounded like the person was very upset about pretty much mask mandates and he said something about not being able to see his mother because of COVID restrictions on elderly homes,” the mayor added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was threatened with a plot to kidnap her by six men who were later charged in federal court for conspiring to kidnap. Eight other individuals that were charged in state court. (RELATED: 6 People Charged For Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Governor)

Paramilitary groups also plotted kidnapping Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, according to the FBI.

Dowty was taken into custody on Friday, October 16, according to AP, and is facing a possible charge of a criminal threat.