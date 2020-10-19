Deion Sanders’ Base Salary To Coach Jackson State Is $300,000

Deion Sanders isn’t being paid a ton of money to coach Jackson State.

Sanders sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he agreed to take over the FCS program. Now, Sports Illustrated has released his contract details, and he’s not going to make a ton of cash for a guy who already made millions playing pro sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the contract obtained by SI, Sanders will make a base salary of $300,000 to coach the Tigers. The contract is also loaded with incentives, such as an extra $25,000 for a win over an FBS team.

Sanders will also get 10% of ticket sales for any amount of tickets sold over 10,000.

Obviously, Sanders’ contract is nothing compared to major college football coaches or assistants in the FBS.

There are a ton of position coaches in the FBS that make substantially more than $300,000, and a head coach would never take the field for a P5 or G5 team for that kind of money.

However, Sanders has already made a ton of money thanks to playing in the NFL and MLB. This isn’t about cash for him.

This is about leaving behind an awesome legacy and building up a program. If Sanders balls out coaching the Tigers, then there’s absolutely an FBS job with his name on it.

We’ll see how Sanders does, but it’s pretty neat that the NFL legend is now coaching in the FCS. He won’t make a ton of money to do it, but that’s not really important right now.