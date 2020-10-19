At Least 4 Teens Among The 35 People Shot In Bloody Chicago Weekend That Left 6 Dead

At least four teens, some as young as 14, were victims of Chicago’s weekend violence that saw 35 people shot and half a dozen killed, according to media reports.

A total of 35 people were struck by gunfire between Friday and Sunday and six were killed during the bloody 3-day period, according to CBS Chicago. Antwon Winters, 14, was struck fatally by a bullet in the chest during a Friday quadruple shooting, the local outlet reported.

A 15-year-old was shot in the leg, another 14-year-old was shot in the toe and a third teen, 15, was grazed by a bullet in the face, according to CBS Chicago. A 42-year-old man was killed after he was reportedly ambushed and gunned down while taking a smoke break, the local outlet reported.

Another male, 30, was shot a total of nine times in the torso and later pronounced dead at a local hospital, CBS Chicago reported. A 22-year-old woman died after being shot in the leg and buttocks, according to the local outlet.

Another 42-year-old was shot to death in the back and chest during the weekend, CBS Chicago reported. (RELATED: 49 Shot, 7 Dead In Violent Chicago Weekend, 5-Year-Old Stabbed To Death)

The Department of Justice expanded Operation Legend, a program to combat and prevent violent crime in some of America’s major cities through the use of federal authorities, to Chicago on July 22, according to a press release. An early September announcement revealed that 103 people were charged with felonies for firearms, drugs and other violent crimes, the Justice Department wrote.

