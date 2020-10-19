Tua Tagovailoa Makes His NFL Debut With The Miami Dolphins, Throws For 9 Yards

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut Sunday during a 24-0 win over the New York Jets.

Fans have been clamoring for Tua ever since he was picked fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft, and he finally saw some action against the Jets.

Late in the blowout win, the legendary Alabama quarterback hit the field, and tossed two passes for a total of nine yards.

???????? @Tua looking good in his NFL debut The former @AlabamaFTBL QB picked up his first NFL completion today for the @MiamiDolphins (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/ZUzFQ89EZO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2020

Obviously, Tua isn’t going to likely be starting anytime soon, but fans have now seen him sling the rock in the NFL.

He’s one of the most hyped rookies in recent memory, but the Dolphins are simply competitive right now to start him over Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in. On November 16, 2019, Tua suffered a potentially career-ending injury. On October 18, 2020, he threw his first NFL passes. pic.twitter.com/q5OHSNQe2c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

When will Tua take over the starting role from Fitzpatrick? I have no idea. It’s obviously coming eventually, but there’s no need to rush it as long as the Dolphins are winning.

He’ll get his shot when it comes, but he’s finally cut his teeth on the field. Now, we wait to see how long it is before it’s 100% Tua’s show in Miami.