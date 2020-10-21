Cincinnati Vs. SMU Is The Best College Football Game Of The Weekend

Cincinnati vs. SMU is the most important game of college football this Saturday.

Big 10 football returns this weekend, there are a bunch of great matchups throughout the day but the Bearcats vs. the Mustangs takes the cake as the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, Cincy and SMU are both undefeated, and the winner of the game will have a very real shot at going undefeated.

If the AAC conference wants a real shot at the playoff, then they need to have an undefeated team. The winner of this game has a great shot of completing that goal.

Are there more talented and prestigious teams playing Saturday? Of course. After all, the B1G will be back, but this game might have the biggest implications.

The winner can cruise through the rest of the regular season, win the conference title and arrive at the selection day for the playoff as an undefeated G5 team.

Would the committee put an undefeated AAC team in the playoff? I don’t know, but Cincy and SMU would certainly give them a lot to think about if one of them gets to that point.

That’s why this game is the biggest one of the weekend. You can catch it Saturday on ESPN2 at 9:00 EST.