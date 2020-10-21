Ryan Fitzpatrick Says It Was ‘Heartbreaking’ To Get Benched For Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t happy to lose his starting job.

Fitzpatrick was pulled and replaced by rookie Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback after leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did he take it? He told the media that it was “heartbreaking” to lose the starting job, and that it “felt like” the Dolphins were his squad.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Here’s the video of Ryan Fitzpatrick zoom conference. He also added: “I’ve been benched for all kinds of different ways but this was kind of the first place other than Buffalo that I’ve been fully committed and invested. I felt like it was my team.” pic.twitter.com/tFOZjmCsCu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2020

I honestly feel bad for Fitzpatrick. He had the Dolphins playing at a decent level of football, they were winning games and he was playing well.

Miami is still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot, and his play is a big reason why.

Then, with seemingly no warning, the rug was ripped right out from underneath him, and he was replaced by the fifth overall pick.

We all knew Tua’s day was coming, but I don’t think any of us expected it to happen when Miami was still in contention for the postseason.

Fitzpatrick’s reaction to Tua making his debut ???? (via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/KB6yXVmHLO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2020

That’s just the way life works in the NFL. Things can change on a dime, and Fitzpatrick just got a brutal reminder of that fact.