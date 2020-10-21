Editorial

Ryan Fitzpatrick Says It Was ‘Heartbreaking’ To Get Benched For Tua Tagovailoa

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t happy to lose his starting job.

Fitzpatrick was pulled and replaced by rookie Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback after leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did he take it? He told the media that it was “heartbreaking” to lose the starting job, and that it “felt like” the Dolphins were his squad.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I honestly feel bad for Fitzpatrick. He had the Dolphins playing at a decent level of football, they were winning games and he was playing well.

Miami is still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot, and his play is a big reason why.

Then, with seemingly no warning, the rug was ripped right out from underneath him, and he was replaced by the fifth overall pick.

We all knew Tua’s day was coming, but I don’t think any of us expected it to happen when Miami was still in contention for the postseason.

That’s just the way life works in the NFL. Things can change on a dime, and Fitzpatrick just got a brutal reminder of that fact.