Texas Will Wear Awesome White Uniforms Against Baylor

Texas will have some awesome uniforms this Saturday against Baylor.

The Longhorns will be rocking white uniforms when they take the field against the Bears, and the threads are meant to honor the 1970 national championship team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look below.

100% chance of ❄️ this Saturday. ???? pic.twitter.com/i3bYlPy1t5 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 20, 2020

As I always say, there’s nothing that gets me going like some great uniforms, especially if they pay homage to history.

That’s exactly what these uniforms do by honoring the 1970 national title squad. I like them a lot.

View this post on Instagram 1970 National Championship Team tribute uniform details. ???? A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

Having said that, Texas really doesn’t have any time for antics at the moment. They’re off to another bad start, Tom Herman’s seat is getting scorching hot and fans are not happy with the product on the field.

It might not be the best time to be focusing on uniforms. You know when you can do that? When you’re not losing to TCU and a bad Oklahoma team.

Once the Longhorns actually string together a bunch of wins, then they can focus on their uniform game. Until then, it hasn’t been earned and it’s not necessary.