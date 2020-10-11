Oklahoma Fans Chant ‘Sam Sucks D*ck’ As Sam Ehlinger Leaves The Field

Oklahoma fans had a vulgar message for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger after beating the Longhorns 53-45 Saturday.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, Ehlinger can be seen leaving the field after the game and fans of the Sooners are loudly chanting “Sam sucks d*ck!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the moment unfold below.

Isn’t college football truly the greatest sport on Earth? We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, and fans are still out here trying to rip a rival QB’s soul out.

You might call it petty. I call it the juice that makes college football the greatest sport on the planet.

Even in a year when Texas and Oklahoma are both pretty damn bad, the fans are going for each others’ throats. I love it.

Ehlinger should have talked back to them. Throwing up the horns was a bit weak. It’s 2020, and all the rules are off.

If the fans want to bring that kind of energy, then give it back to them!

If you don’t love college football, then you’re no fan of mine because this stuff is awesome.