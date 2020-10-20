Texas Coach Tom Herman Says Assistants Are ‘Scouring’ Message Boards For Information On Baylor’s Roster

Texas football coach Tom Herman is using the internet and fans to help him prepare for Baylor this Saturday.

The Longhorns and Bears are scheduled to meet Saturday, and it'll be Baylor's first game since they had to pause football activities because of coronavirus.

Baylor’s coronavirus situation is obviously a great concern for the Longhorns, and nobody knows for sure who might be ready to go. Herman’s plan for finding out? He’s relying on information leaked by fans on message boards.

Herman said the following during his Monday press conference, according to HookEm.com:

We knew that this was definitely a pitfall. We’ve got graduate assistants and secretaries and student assistants scouring the Baylor media sites, especially their message boards and fan boards; if they’re anything like ours, if a guy sprains an ankle in practice, the sky is falling. So you’ve got to disseminate what’s real and what’s not real. We’re trying to figure out who we’re going to play, who the players are going to be. … Right now, our assumption is that Baylor will be here. How many players they’ll have active for that game, I’m not quite sure

College football is truly the greatest sport on the planet. There’s no way anyone can deny that. The Longhorns are currently 2-2, and a loss to Baylor will make Herman’s seat scorching hot.

His plan to win the game? Have assistants scour websites for information that fans might have about who will be available.

This is a storyline that sounds like it’s straight from “Nathan for You.”

If Texas is betting on information found on message boards, then their egg might already be cooked. Texas should be able to beat the Bears no matter what.

Yet, we all know Texas routinely fails to meet expectations.

We’ll see what happens! You can catch the game between Baylor and Texas at 3:30 EST this Saturday on ESPN.