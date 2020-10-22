‘I Don’t Have All Day’: Nancy Pelosi Shuts Down Reporter For Asking About Hunter Biden Emails

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter during her Thursday press conference, saying that she would not answer questions about Hunter Biden.

Pelosi took several questions about the ongoing negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over the next coronavirus relief stimulus package, but she shut down one reporter who asked about alleged corruption within the Biden family. (RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Trump Of ‘Trying To Have The Constitution Of The United States Swallow Clorox’)

WATCH:

Pelosi first gave the reporter the go ahead, but once she said “questions of corruption against Joe Biden have been raised,” the House Speaker cut her off.

“I’m sorry, I’m not answering your question, okay?” Pelosi waved her off, adding, “We’re talking about the coronavirus, that’s what I — I don’t have all day for questions, that’s what we’re taking now.”

Pelosi went on to answer several other questions on the status of the negotiations, saying that she still hoped to reach a deal before the election in 12 days. She also said that an agreement had not yet been reached with regard to state and local funding or limiting liability for businesses that reopen.

Senate Republicans put forth $500 billion package this week, but it was shot down by Senate Democrats who said that it did not do enough for the American people.