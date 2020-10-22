Naked Man Caught On Camera Casually Walking Up Driveway To Steal Biden Yard Sign

A Ring camera caught a naked Albuquerque man stealing a family’s Biden Harris political sign out of their yard in the middle of the night.

Kathryn Stuart put a political sign in her yard for the first time ever and one weekend it disappeared. Stuart and her seven-year-old son checked the ring camera footage and found video of the naked man, according to an article published Monday by KRQE.

WATCH:

“We were at home sleeping in our beds when this transpired,” Kathryn Stuart told the outlet.

“There is a gentleman who is not wearing a stitch at all, not even shoes, who strolls as bold as he pleases up our driveway, pauses for a moment, looks right into the camera, and steals our Biden/Harris sign,” Stuart said, the outlet reported. “It doesn’t come out right away, easily so you see him jerk quite angrily in the video and walks away, holding our sign.” (RELATED: REPORT: Man Caught On Video Stealing Mail, Ballots From California Mailboxes)

The stolen sign was found in a neighbor’s yard but Stuart claimed she plans on filing a police report for larceny, trespassing, and indecent exposure, the outlet reported.

“He’s barefoot and this is the land of goat heads, as well as the Land of Enchantment, so I’m really concerned about substance abuse or mental health issues and this gentleman obviously needs some assistance in making better choices,” Stuart told the outlet. “This is the first time we’ve ever put up a political sign and we thought it was gonna get stolen so we actually bought two. I just didn’t think it would get stolen this spectacularly.”