Photo Appears To Show Ed Orgeron With A Young Blonde Woman

A photo appearing to show Ed Orgeron with a much younger woman is making the rounds on Twitter.

Orgeron, who filed for divorce earlier in 2020, appears to be shirtless right next to a blonde woman in a photo tweeted by @biggameJames_36, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The photo has since been blowing up. You can see Orgeron allegedly with the woman below.

Coach O won that championship got a divorce and turnt up pic.twitter.com/MERclfKWMf — Beer Bryant 616 (@DontrellChillis) October 21, 2020

Losing on the field but winning off the field. Coach is O is cementing himself as a legend in Baton Rogue pic.twitter.com/vQvywfFxtx — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) October 22, 2020

Is this how Coach O handled LSU’s self imposed NCAA penalties? ???? pic.twitter.com/KFlaa8I9VL — Jim Shute (@DFWLANDSHARK) October 21, 2020

Damn, Ed Orgeron may actually be the goat pic.twitter.com/ysS5zqm9gU — Russells Best Bets (@RussellsLines) October 21, 2020

Allow me to be the first one to congratulate Coach O on his success off of the football field. You simply can’t fault a guy for wanting to spend time with attractive women.

Hell, I’d be concerned if my football coach didn’t attract women because that means he’s probably not winning enough games.

Secondly, and more importantly, Coach O might want to stay away from the camera after LSU’s abysmal 1-2 start.

It’s not exactly a great look when the team is struggling on the field, but Coach O is crushing it off of the field.

Either way, I’m glad to see Coach O is smiling in the alleged photo of him. That’s something we can get behind.

H/T: BroBible