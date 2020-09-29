Coach Ed Orgeron On Losing To Mississippi State: ‘It Puts A Fire In Me’

LSU coach Ed Oregon is lit up after losing to Mississippi State this past weekend.

The Tigers were upset by the Bulldogs and Mike Leach as their defense was absolutely torched through the air during the loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Coach O is ready to push forward to turn things around. In a video posted by Cody Worsham, Orgeron was asked by Brianna Andras if the loss puts a fire under the team and he responded with, “It should. It puts a fire in me…We’re going to have a fire.”

Coach O also noted how the “energy was not there” against the Bulldogs. You can listen to his full comments below.

“It puts a fire in me, I guaran-damn-tee it.” Coach O Forever. pic.twitter.com/YfAUFFE02P — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) September 28, 2020

Well, we’re certainly going to find out this weekend watch this LSU football team is all about. If they’re as good as advertised in the offseason, then they should blow out Vanderbilt.

If they don’t, then fans of the Tigers might be in for a very long season. If they can’t dominate Vandy, then they’re in big trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

The good news for the Tigers is that Ed Orgeron is still running the show. He’s one of the best coaches in all of football, and there’s no doubt about that.

Not only is a great coach, but he’s one hell of an impressive motivator. I have no doubt he’ll have the Tigers cranked up to 100 against Vandy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 26, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but it’s time for LSU to buckle down. I have no doubt Coach O will do everything in his power to make sure that happens.