Shaun King’s Tweet Promising To Name Cops Who ‘May Or May Not’ Be Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Doesn’t Violate Twitter Rules, Spokesman Says

Liberal activist Shaun King’s Tuesday tweets that vowed to identify Kenosha police officers “who may or may not” have shot Jacob Blake and doxxed two cops do not violate Twitter rules, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

A Twitter spokesperson told the DCNF in a Wednesday email that King’s tweet “is currently not in violation of the Twitter Rules” because solely naming the officers without providing specific information like a home address or ID is tolerated conduct.

“To the Kenosha Police Department, If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him,” King wrote on Twitter. “Fuck it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?”

King named two Kenosha officers and posted an image of one of them in subsequent tweets. The Black Lives Matter activist claimed one of the officers is under protective custody, but his allegation is substantiated merely by a text message from an unknown source.

The DCNF has opted not to include links or screenshots to the rest of King’s tweet thread out of concern for public retribution against the two officers named. The Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a follow-up question asking whether the potential threat of harm was a consideration in Twitter’s decision.

A Kenosha police officer shot Blake multiple times in the back after the man appeared to disobey directives and attempted to enter an SUV, video showed. The department has not released the names of any of the policemen involved, but has placed multiple law enforcement personnel on administrative leave pending an investigation from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, according to a press release.

The Kenosha Police Department nor the Wisconsin DOJ have responded to multiple requests for comment from the DCNF since Monday on details of the shooting and the identity of the officer involved. (RELATED: Kenosha Police Won’t Provide More Information About Jacob Blake Shooting As The Wisconsin City Burns)

Local authorities issued the city’s third straight curfew in response to numerous acts of arson, looting and rioting that followed Blake’s shooting according to TMJ4. The National Guard has also been deployed to combat the violence, the local outlet reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.