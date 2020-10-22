Tampa Bay Rays Beat The Dodgers 6-4 In Game 2 Of The World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Wednesday night in game two of the World Series.

After entering the night down 1-0 to the Dodgers, the Rays were able to even things up by pulling out a win in game two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from the game below.

Alright, folks, it looks like we have a competitive series after two games. If the Dodgers had jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Rays would have been in trouble.

However, they didn’t allow that to happen Wednesday night. They showed up and showed out as they dragged out a 6-4 victory under the lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:23pm PDT

As I’ve said before, I’m not a huge baseball guy at all. In fact, I pretty much only start paying attention once the playoffs and World Series start.

So, I genuinely don’t care one bit who wins this series. However, I think it’d be damn cool if the Rays won the World Series seeing as how they’re near the bottom of the league in payroll.

It’s always more fun to pull for the little guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 21, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT

You can catch game three of the World Series this Friday night at 8:08 on Fox.