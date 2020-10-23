Biden Tries To Clarify Debate Comment That He Will Transition Away From Oil

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tried to clarify his comments Thursday night when he said, if elected, the U.S. will transition away from oil during the second presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

After the debate, Biden was pressed on his comments about climate change and when he stated he will “transition away from the oil industry,” to which Trump responded by saying, “Oh, that’s a big statement.”

In response to a question from a CNN reporter, Biden said: “Eventually we’re going to have to [get rid of] oil, but we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels. We’re getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time… It will not be gone for … probably 2050,” Fox News reported.

Biden was asked by the debate moderator why he would transition away from oil, to which Biden said, “because the oil industry pollutes significantly. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time and to the oil industry, I’d stop giving them federal subsidies. He won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind, why are we giving it to the oil industry?”

Trump responded by saying: "We actually do give it to solar and wind and that's maybe the biggest statement, in terms of business… basically what he's saying is he will destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?"