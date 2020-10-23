Daniel Jones Trips And Falls On 80-Yard Run Against The Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an embarrassing fall during a Thursday night loss to the Eagles.

Jones ripped through the defense for an 80-yard run, and should have been in the clear to walk the ball into the end zone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of getting the easy TD, Jones tripped and fell with literally no defenders anywhere near him! Watch the laughable play below.

How the hell did that happen? Did Jones hit a rough piece of the turf? Did he cramp up? Did he just run out of energy?

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like that before. Jones was 100% in the clear, past the entire defense and he just fell.

It’s without a doubt one of the most embarrassing plays that I’ve ever seen in NFL history. Yes, I understand that I’m making fun of a guy in the NFL as I work on a computer, but it’s just a laugh-out-loud funny fail.

Hopefully, Jones figures out a way to stay upright the next time he finds himself in the open field after running 80-yards.