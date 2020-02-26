Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Doesn’t Seem Interested In Discussing Quarterback Daniel Jones

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge doesn’t seem too interested in talking about starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Judge was asked some questions Tuesday at the combine, and he gave virtually no answers at all. He refused to say if he was a franchise quarterback and then wouldn’t get into “specifics” about Jones or other people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Joe Judge when asked if Daniel Jones is a franchise QB: “It’s not going to be fair for me to set expectations for any player on our roster at this point” pic.twitter.com/3MG9qRCxPP — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 25, 2020

Joe Judge answers this question like he was personally offended by @MoveTheSticks asking it pic.twitter.com/IpJRcpkwEZ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 25, 2020

What is Joe Judge doing? How much of a hardo is he trying to be? He won’t even talk about whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback?

He was the sixth pick in the draft in 2019. If he’s not a franchise quarterback, then what the hell are the Giants doing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT

I get that Judge is probably trying to set a tone, but this is insanely unnecessary. Relax, my man. It’s the combine.

He’s not the director of the CIA, these aren’t classified details and there’s no reason to keep this tone of secrecy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:37pm PST

We all know Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback of the Giants for the foreseeable future. Pretending otherwise is just stupid.

