‘They Learned A Big Lesson’: California Pastor Jack Hibbs On Why Democrats Changed Tactics For ACB Hearings

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, the Founders’ vision for America and more.

“I actually think they learned a big lesson,” Hibbs said in relation to why he believes Senate Democrats did not question Barrett’s religion as much as they did during her 2017 confirmation hearings. (RELATED: Hot Mic Reportedly Catches Dianne Feinstein Comment About Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion)

He added, “if you look at some of the results elections of some of the Democrats that took place after the Kavanaugh hearings, I believe — if I’m right — two of them lost their seats.”

“I think it’s not only that they, in a sense, overplayed their hand of authority,” Hibbs said. “It wound up coming back to bite them.”

Hibbs also discussed his thoughts on Sen. Harris’ faith, the role of religion in the government and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

‘A Person Is Free Only If They Can Own Firearms’: Orin Julie Explains Why She Is A Gun Advocate

‘We Don’t Have To Run To The Middle East’: Fracking Company Owner Says US Can Produce Own Energy

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Scalise Weighs In On Pelosi, Trump Feuds