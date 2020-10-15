EXCLUSIVE: Steve Scalise Weighs In On Pelosi, Trump Feuds

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the possibility of a new stimulus package, Speaker Pelosi’s comments on the 25th Amendment and more.

“You’ve seen for months now that the Speaker doesn’t want to get any kind of deal with President Trump,” Scalise said. “She’s walked away from deal after deal.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise On House Races, Trump’s Reelection)

He continued, “you got the president saying he wants to help small businesses. He wants to help families. What does Speaker Pelosi bring to the floor just last week? She brought a bill that would give billions of dollars to people here illegally.”

“There’s over $130 billion sitting in that [Paychecks Protection Program] account frozen. Why don’t we free that money up? There’s a bill that would do it that has massive bipartisan support.”

Scalise also discussed more about another possible stimulus package, the 25th Amendment and more.

WATCH:

