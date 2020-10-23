US

15 Shot, 3 Killed In Two Days In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Police officers stand guard as protesters gather in front of the 120th NYPD precinct on the sixth anniversary of Eric Garner's death in Tompkinsville, Staten Island on July 17, 2020 in New York City. Garner was killed after being placed in a chokehold by former New York City Police officer Daniel Pantaleo during an arrest in 2014. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Over a dozen people were shot and three were killed in two days in New York City as violence continues to fester.

A total of 15 people were hit with bullets, three fatally, between Wednesday and Thursday in the city, according to the New York Post. Eleven were gunned down in six separate incidents on Wednesday alone, the Post reported.

Victim Aaron Santiago, 23, was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting near his Bronx home, according to the Post. An hour before Santiago was killed another man was murdered in a drive-by shooting that left five others wounded, the New York outlet reported.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: People walk past the entrance of Penn Station on October 22, 2020 in New York City. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Amtrak ridership is down over 70% compared to 2019. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

People walk past the entrance of Penn Station on October 22, 2020 in New York City (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images).

A 28-year-old old man was also killed after he was riddled with bullets outside of an apartment complex, according to the Post. (RELATED: 4 Shot Across New York City In A Little Over An Hour)

Shootings were up 127% in the Boroughs for the month of September with murders rising 40% compared to 2019, New York City Police Department crime statistics revealed. Burglary was up 42% in the city, while rape was down 19%, the data showed.

