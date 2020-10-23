Russell Wilson Says Seattle Is A ‘Great Place’ For Antonio Brown To ‘Grow’ As A Person

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sounds like he wants the team to sign Antonio Brown.

Brown’s suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy ends after week eight, and he can sign with any team he wants. So far, it seems like the Seahawks are the heavy favorite to sign the former Steelers star, and the future hall of fame quarterback thinks the team can provide Brown some help. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

Wilson told the media the following in part Thursday about Seattle potentially signing Brown, according to ProFootballTalk:

I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.

I understand Wilson’s point about Seattle having the necessary structure and culture to help Brown stay on a solid path, but I still wouldn’t want that guy anywhere near my locker.

As I’ve said many times before, we all know that Brown is an outstanding talent when he’s playing at the top of his game.

I don’t think anyone has ever denied that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Oct 3, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

However, the dude comes with so much baggage, and he behaves like a spoiled child at times when he doesn’t get his way.

Why would you ever want to touch a guy like that and potentially disrupt the flow of the locker room?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

I hope Brown has turned his life around since we watched it descend into chaos after leaving the Steelers. I really do hope he’s doing better, but I still wouldn’t want him anywhere near my team, especially if my team has a shot at a deep postseason run.