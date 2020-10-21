Editorial

REPORT: Seattle Seahawks Are Expected ‘To Make A Push To Sign’ Antonio Brown

NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to make a run at signing Antonio Brown.

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are expected “to make a push to sign” the former Pittsburgh Steelers star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown is suspended until after week eight for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.”

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t understand why any team would want to sign Antonio Brown.

What has he done to prove that he’s finally serious about playing football? As far as I can tell, he’s done nothing to prove that.

 

Is Antonio Brown a very talented football player? Yes, but his talents don’t outweigh the issues that come with him.

The man creates a negative culture everywhere he goes. He didn’t have a clean ending with the Steelers, Raiders or the Patriots. It has always ended poorly.

 

He might get signed, but I think it’d be a huge mistake for any team to pull the trigger on bringing Antonio Brown in.