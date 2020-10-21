REPORT: Seattle Seahawks Are Expected ‘To Make A Push To Sign’ Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to make a run at signing Antonio Brown.

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are expected “to make a push to sign” the former Pittsburgh Steelers star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

Brown is suspended until after week eight for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.”

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t understand why any team would want to sign Antonio Brown.

What has he done to prove that he’s finally serious about playing football? As far as I can tell, he’s done nothing to prove that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Is Antonio Brown a very talented football player? Yes, but his talents don’t outweigh the issues that come with him.

The man creates a negative culture everywhere he goes. He didn’t have a clean ending with the Steelers, Raiders or the Patriots. It has always ended poorly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

He might get signed, but I think it’d be a huge mistake for any team to pull the trigger on bringing Antonio Brown in.