‘I Voted For A Guy Named Trump’: The President Casts His Ballot Early In Florida

President Donald Trump cast his vote in person Saturday while he was visiting his home state of Florida ahead of several campaign stops.

The president made use of early voting availability and cast his ballot in West Palm Beach, speaking briefly with reporters after he finished. (RELATED: Guns, Babies And Court-Packing: The Questions No One Asked During The Final Debate)

WATCH:

Reporter: "Mr. President who did you vote for today?" President @realDonaldTrump: "I voted for a guy named TRUMP!"

Trump praised the poll workers, saying that they had done an excellent job of keeping everything safe and running smoothly for in-person early voting, adding that he had chosen to vote that way because he felt that it was safer and more reliable than mailing in a ballot.

“Any complications in there?” one reporter asked as Trump stepped toward the gathered press.

“No, not much,” he replied. “It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that. Everything was perfect.”

“It’s an honor to be voting, it’s an honor to be in this great area which I know so well,” Trump added, going on to mention his upcoming rallies and saying that he felt like his campaign was doing very well in the state of Florida.

“Mr. President, who did you vote for today?” another reporter asked as he turned to leave.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said with a smile, prompting laughs from the gathered crowd.