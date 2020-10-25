Legendary Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Arizona Sen. McSally Over Former Astronaut Mark Kelly

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin expressed his support for Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally’s bid to keep her seat over her Democratic challenger in a Friday evening tweet.

McSally, a former United States Air Force pilot and congresswoman who was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the seat of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, has been running significantly behind former astronaut Mark Kelly throughout the 2020 Senate race. However, recent polls have shown the Arizona senator closing the gap of late, and one even has her leading by two percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics.

Aldrin used fighter pilot lingo in his tweets to praise McSally for moving “ahead past Mark, to 12 o’clock” and potentially delivering a “win for Arizona!”

12 o’clock is straight ahead. 6 o’clock is behind. Fighter pilots understand what “check six” means in FTR lingo talk.

Martha, wave as you move ahead past Mark, to 12 o’clock, and you win for Arizona! — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 25, 2020

McSally responded by calling Aldrin’s support an “absolute honor.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McSally Explains How She Plans To Keep John McCain’s Senate Seat)

Absolute honor to have the support of hero astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this mission! We must hold this seat, the Senate, and save the country. It’s a dog fight, and as we fighter pilots say: Fight’s On! ???????? https://t.co/np7Nu1Kt9i — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 25, 2020

Kelly has raised $38.7 million in his bid to unseat McSally. Arizona has long been considered a likely Democratic flip.

Aldrin and former astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first two humans to walk on the moon, accomplishing the feat during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.