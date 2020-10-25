Indiana Upsets Penn State On Wild Play In Double Overtime

Indiana upset Penn State 36-35 in one of the wildest games we’ve seen in a long time.

In double overtime, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scrambled on a two-point conversion, dove for the end zone and just barely got in to beat the Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the absurd final seconds below.

The ruling on the field stands: @IndianaFootball wins! ???????? pic.twitter.com/4wlgNWQv2Z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

I can’t believe how that game ended late Saturday. I truly can’t believe Indiana managed to pull off that win.

Honestly, I can’t tell if Penix was in or not, and the officials clearly had to take a ton of time to figure it out.

If there was ever an example of photo finish, Penix hitting the pylon is it.

Indiana upsets Penn State in overtime pic.twitter.com/pROzRXaJZ6 — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 24, 2020

I told everyone coming into this season that Indiana had their best team in a long time, and last night was proof that the Hoosiers are for real.

Penn State is starting the season 0-1 and the Hoosiers have taken home their biggest win in decades. It was an incredible night for everyone in Bloomington.