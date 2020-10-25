PREVIEW: The Detroit Lions Have To Beat The Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions have to destroy the Atlanta Falcons.

Going into the game Sunday, the Lions are 2-3, and we still have the opportunity to salvage this season if we can get to .500 today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 25, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

The Falcons are absolutely atrocious. They’re one of the worst teams in the league, and this game shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Of course, we’re the Detroit Lions, and we find a way to always make things incredibly difficult. It wouldn’t be Detroit football if we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 21, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

I’ve made it crystal clear that I think Matt Patricia needs to be fired ASAP if the Lions don’t start winning a ton of games.

Today is another great example of how Patricia’s job should be on the line. If we can’t beat the damn Atlanta Falcons, then he has no business being our coach.

He should view every single game as possibly the last one he ever coaches in Detroit. If we lose, then can him.

We’ll see what happens and how the Lions manage to disappointment me today!