REPORT: Ryquell Armstead Will Miss The Rest Of The NFL Season Because Of Coronavirus

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is reportedly done for the year because of coronavirus.

According to ESPN, Armstead isn't expected to see the field this season "because of symptoms that he has suffered while battling COVID-19."

ESPN also reported that Armstead has been in the hospital twice because of coronavirus and has dealt with some serious “respiratory issues.”

As far as I know, Armstead is the most serious of coronavirus case in the entire NFL. I don’t think there’s any other player who has been ruled out for the season.

Obviously, whatever he’s dealing with is incredibly serious if it’s keeping him off of the field for the remainder of the season.

Armstead has to only focus on getting healthy, beating the virus, healing and then returning once it’s appropriate.

Football can take a backseat until that happens. If you’re in the hospital, then playing ball can’t be a major concern.

Let’s hope he bounces back as soon as possible!