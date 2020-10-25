Tennessee Titans Fined $350,000 For Coronavirus Violations

The Tennessee Titans have been fined for violating the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Titans have been fined $350,000 following a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

The two reported that “sources say the Titans were fined for instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility.”

The #Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine of at least $300K for their COVID-19 violations and the #Raiders could be next. A story on all things COVID-19 from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/FF7LD06Izg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

All things considered, the Titans are getting off with a slap on the wrist given how much trouble their outbreak caused.

There were whispers that the NFL was going to drop the hammer in order to send an example. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Also, this is a pitiful amount of money for an NFL team. An NFL team can find $350,000 in a couch in between the cushions.

Something tells me that a multi-billion dollar organization isn’t going to miss $350,000. Hell, they might not even know it’s missing.

Either way, we’ll see if the NFL hits any other teams. This fine is kind of laughable, and I’m not sure it’ll strike fear in anyone.