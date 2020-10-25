Editorial

Tennessee Titans Fined $350,000 For Coronavirus Violations

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have been fined for violating the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Titans have been fined $350,000 following a coronavirus outbreak within the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two reported that “sources say the Titans were fined for instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility.”

All things considered, the Titans are getting off with a slap on the wrist given how much trouble their outbreak caused.

There were whispers that the NFL was going to drop the hammer in order to send an example. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

 

Also, this is a pitiful amount of money for an NFL team. An NFL team can find $350,000 in a couch in between the cushions.

Something tells me that a multi-billion dollar organization isn’t going to miss $350,000. Hell, they might not even know it’s missing.

 

Either way, we’ll see if the NFL hits any other teams. This fine is kind of laughable, and I’m not sure it’ll strike fear in anyone.