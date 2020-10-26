Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Jumps In The Heisman Odds

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has made a major jump in the latest Heisman odds.

According to SportsBettingDime.com, the dual-threat quarterback for the Buckeyes is currently at +150 to take home the trophy. He’d previously been at +800. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 25, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

Clemson passer Trevor Lawrence is still at the top of the list at -110, but Fields is rapidly closing the gap after making his debut this past weekend.

The only other player under +3000 is Alabama’s Mac Jones at +900.

So, we more or less have a two-man race for the Heisman Trophy as we near the end of October. I told everyone that the gap would close fast once the B1G started playing football.

Justin Fields returned to the gridiron Saturday against Nebraska, and he was every bit as good as advertised against the Cornhuskers.

You’d have to be a moron to think there’s not a chance Fields takes home the trophy during the Heisman ceremony in New York.

Is there still enough time for someone else to jump up the ladder to compete with Fields and Lawrence? Sure, but time is ticking.

A player would pretty much need to dominate the rest of the way in order to be seriously considered in the conversation.

Perhaps, a guy like Graham Mertz, who threw five touchdowns in his starting debut, could get the job done.

View this post on Instagram Proud of this team. Keep swinging… 1-0 A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

