Lane Kiffin Fined $25,000 For Criticizing SEC Refs On Twitter

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been hit with a heavy fine for criticizing the officials after losing to Auburn.

Ole Miss was screwed by the refs against the Tigers this past Saturday when a ball appeared to hit Shaun Shivers, bounced into the end zone and was recovered by the Rebels for a touchdown to put the game away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, Auburn kept possession and beat Ole Miss.

Auburn catches another huge break as the kickoff looks like it hits Shaun Shivers’ pinky and rolls into the endzone. It is called a touchback and replay does not review. #AUBvsMISS pic.twitter.com/IprB4MzICy — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 24, 2020

According to a statement from the SEC, Kiffin was fined $25,000 for his “use of social media Saturday following the game to publicly criticize officiating is in violation of Conference Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations that govern Sportsmanship and communication with the Conference Office on officiating issues.”

Yahoo Sports reported that the tweet that appears to have gotten Kiffin in trouble was a retweet calling the officiating disgraceful.

Looks like Lane Kiffin will be getting a fine this week from the SEC. pic.twitter.com/DZN18mN1Qy — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Honestly, it’s well worth the $25,000 he lost. A coach has to stand up for his team, and his players have to believe he’ll go to bat for them.

Kiffin making it crystal clear he thought the Rebels were screwed is absolutely going to war for his guys, and he’s also 100% correct.

If it costs him $25,000 to send a message, then so be it.

Lane Kiffin calls out SEC policy, credit the Ole Miss coach for sticking up for his team. “I really wish for our players, for our fans, that they could hear what I was just told. I think they deserve to.” pic.twitter.com/KM3I3lkoYq — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 26, 2020

Also, let’s not forget that Auburn’s win over Ole Miss is the second win of the season that SEC officials have gifted the Tigers.

They should have also lost to Arkansas, but the officials put a bow on that one too after letting Auburn keep the ball after Bo Nix fumbled late in the game.

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

Props to Kiffin for calling out the trash refs in the SEC. Somebody had to say it.