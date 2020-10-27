Editorial

Lane Kiffin Fined $25,000 For Criticizing SEC Refs On Twitter

Oct 24, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been hit with a heavy fine for criticizing the officials after losing to Auburn.

Ole Miss was screwed by the refs against the Tigers this past Saturday when a ball appeared to hit Shaun Shivers, bounced into the end zone and was recovered by the Rebels for a touchdown to put the game away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, Auburn kept possession and beat Ole Miss.

According to a statement from the SEC, Kiffin was fined $25,000 for his “use of social media Saturday following the game to publicly criticize officiating is in violation of Conference Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations that govern Sportsmanship and communication with the Conference Office on officiating issues.”

Yahoo Sports reported that the tweet that appears to have gotten Kiffin in trouble was a retweet calling the officiating disgraceful.

Honestly, it’s well worth the $25,000 he lost. A coach has to stand up for his team, and his players have to believe he’ll go to bat for them.

Kiffin making it crystal clear he thought the Rebels were screwed is absolutely going to war for his guys, and he’s also 100% correct.

If it costs him $25,000 to send a message, then so be it.

Also, let’s not forget that Auburn’s win over Ole Miss is the second win of the season that SEC officials have gifted the Tigers.

They should have also lost to Arkansas, but the officials put a bow on that one too after letting Auburn keep the ball after Bo Nix fumbled late in the game.

Props to Kiffin for calling out the trash refs in the SEC. Somebody had to say it.