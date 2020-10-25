Ole Miss Gets Hosed By The Refs During Loss To Auburn

Ole Miss appeared to get absolutely hosed by the officials during a Saturday loss to Auburn.

Late in the fourth quarter leading 28-27, the Rebels kicked the ball to Auburn, and it appeared to hit the pinky of Shaun Shivers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ball rolled into the end zone, and was recovered by Ole Miss for what should have been a touchdown that put the game away.

Instead, the refs blew it a touchback and the Rebels lost 35-28. Watch the play below.

Auburn catches another huge break as the kickoff looks like it hits Shaun Shivers’ pinky and rolls into the endzone. It is called a touchback and replay does not review. #AUBvsMISS pic.twitter.com/IprB4MzICy — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 24, 2020

I have no idea how the refs screwed that up. Is it a close call? Sure, but it looks like it clearly touches Shivers, the ball is live, goes into the end zone and there’s a clear recovery by Ole Miss.

How the hell wasn’t that a touchdown for the Rebels? I hate to say it, but Ole Miss was absolutely screwed.

Just found out that Shaun Shivers will miss the remainder of the season with a broken pinky. Prayers up for the guy ???? game can be brutal sometimes pic.twitter.com/cVVBnBwqzu — Corbin Fox (@CorbinFox1) October 25, 2020

Also, how does the SEC just keep gifting Auburn wins? They gift wrapped them a win against Arkansas and did everything possible to get them to beat Ole Miss.

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

Ole Miss fans have every right in the world to be furious, and I’m right there with them. What an abysmal officiating call.