Editorial

Ole Miss Gets Hosed By The Refs During Loss To Auburn

Auburn, Ole Miss (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BadSportsRefs/status/1320077565579677696)

Auburn, Ole Miss (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BadSportsRefs/status/1320077565579677696)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ole Miss appeared to get absolutely hosed by the officials during a Saturday loss to Auburn.

Late in the fourth quarter leading 28-27, the Rebels kicked the ball to Auburn, and it appeared to hit the pinky of Shaun Shivers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ball rolled into the end zone, and was recovered by Ole Miss for what should have been a touchdown that put the game away.

Instead, the refs blew it a touchback and the Rebels lost 35-28. Watch the play below.

I have no idea how the refs screwed that up. Is it a close call? Sure, but it looks like it clearly touches Shivers, the ball is live, goes into the end zone and there’s a clear recovery by Ole Miss.

How the hell wasn’t that a touchdown for the Rebels? I hate to say it, but Ole Miss was absolutely screwed.

Also, how does the SEC just keep gifting Auburn wins? They gift wrapped them a win against Arkansas and did everything possible to get them to beat Ole Miss.

Ole Miss fans have every right in the world to be furious, and I’m right there with them. What an abysmal officiating call.