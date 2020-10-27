REPORT: Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Badgers Down To 1 Healthy QB

Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wolf has also tested positive for coronavirus, and his reported positive test comes after news broke Sunday about Graham Mertz testing positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players who test positive are required to sit out for 21 days if the test is confirmed to not be a false positive.

As of this moment, Danny Vanden Boom is the last scholarship quarterback who appears ready to go if a game was played right now.

Jack Coan, who was the starter in 2019, is currently out with a broken foot.

I think it’s officially time to panic if you’re a fan of the Badgers. All hell has broken loose with this team.

The most important position on the field has reportedly been ravaged by coronavirus. How the hell do we lose Mertz and Wolf in a matter of a couple days?

I wasn’t that worried about playing Nebraska and Purdue with Wolf under center. Michigan is a different story, but I thought we could go 2-1 without much of an issue if he was pressed into service.

Danny Vanden Boom as our quarterback? Yeah, I have no idea what to expect. If we go into Lincoln and beat the Cornhuskers with Vanden Boom under center, then Scott Frost should be fired on the spot.

This situation would break most teams. Most teams wouldn’t have the guts to keep fighting after losing three quarterbacks.

Well, we’re the Wisconsin Badgers, and we’re about to find out what we’re all about. Prepare for battle, gentlemen. It’s officially gut check time in Madison.