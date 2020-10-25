REPORT: Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the superstar redshirt freshman tested positive on a daily rapid antigen test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mertz will now have to take a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm the results or find out if it’s a false positive, which the entire state of Wisconsin is praying for.

If the PCR test confirms that Mertz has coronavirus, then he won’t be allowed to compete for at least three weeks.

That means the first game he’d be back for is Northwestern, and would miss the Michigan matchup.

I’m honestly at a loss for words right now. I don’t even know what to say. Obviously, we’re all hoping that it’s a false positive.

Mertz balled out against Illinois, and tossed five touchdowns against the Fighting Illini. He kicked down the door to the college football world.

Now, we have no idea what his future holds.

Keep checking back for more updates on this situation as we have them. We’re officially at the brink of absolute disaster.