GOP Senators Call For Special Counsel Investigation Of Hunter Biden

A trio of Republican senators called for a special counsel investigation into the foreign business dealings involving members of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s family.

Though Biden said in September 2019 that he had “never” spoken to his son about his business dealings overseas, particularly China, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, claimed the former vice president was “plainly familiar” with them.

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn all told the Washington Examiner that Attorney General William Barr should appoint a special counsel to look into any allegations of wrongdoing.

New scrutiny involving the Biden family’s business dealings came after the New York Post reportedly obtained private texts, pictures, and emails from a laptop Hunter Biden allegedly left in a Delaware computer shop. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says Hunter Biden’s Issues Won’t Swing ‘A Single Voter’)

“I certainly think it should be investigated, and I think a special counsel may well be warranted,” Hawley told the Examiner. “My bottom line is I think the investigation needs to continue uninterrupted. So if it takes a special counsel to do that, then I’d be for it.”

“Well, I think I’m not a big fan of special counsels, but I’m worried if Trump loses the election, then that will all be just swept under the rug,” Cornyn told the Examiner.

Johnson agreed with Cornyn’s assessment of special counsels, but argued that this situation could be different.

“In this case, it might be the only solution to make sure that we finally get to the bottom of this,” said Johnson. “Again, it all depends on the election result, but that might be appropriate in this situation.”

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called for a Justice Department investigation instead of a special counsel, according to the Examiner.

“I’ve studied this thing long enough. You don’t need a special counsel. Just go with the normal process,” said Grassley.