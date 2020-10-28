Cameron Diaz Reveals If She’ll Ever Go Back To Acting

Actress Cameron Diaz revealed she could make an acting comeback after leaving the industry back in 2014.

Diaz talked about a potential return during an interview published Tuesday with Naomi Campbell.

“I’ll come back and people will be like, ‘There’s a new older actress on the scene!'” Diaz said.

“You should never say never,” she added.

I really would love for Diaz to come back to acting, but I also understand why she quit in the first place. She’s talked a little about it before during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow back in August. (RELATED: Cameron Diaz Talks About Why She Quit Acting)

“There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there,” Diaz told Paltrow, as previously reported.

Diaz claimed she felt “peace” after she quit making movies.

“A peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself,” she continued. “I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, it’s such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life.”

“Charlie’s Angels,” “The Mask,” “Bad Teacher” and “The Other Woman” were all amazing movies and I’d love to see Diaz star in another hit. Hopefully when the opportunity arises, she doesn’t say never.