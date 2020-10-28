Girl Scouts Delete Social Media Posts Congratulating Amy Coney Barrett

The official Twitter account of the Girl Scouts of America deleted posts Wednesday on Twitter and Facebook that congratulated Justice Amy Coney Barrett for becoming the 5th woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court.

Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 52-48 vote Monday night, and she took her seat Tuesday after being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the organization wrote Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet that include an image of all five women who have served on the court. The removal was noted by the New York Post’s Jon Levine.

Before it was deleted, the post was also replicated on the organization’s Facebook page along with a note clarifying that the Girl Scouts “is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization,” CNBC reported.

“We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN,” the since-removed post reportedly read. “We are here to lift up girls and women. This is not the place to debate partisan politics.”

However, CNBC recorded several thousand comments, many critical of the Girl Scouts’ post.

“This post is insanely tone-deaf from a female-centered organization to celebrate a woman who believes that we should have our rights stripped,” wrote a female commenter on Facebook, one of the more than 2,000 comments that were made an hour after the post. Another woman wrote, “This is not an appointment to celebrate for women. She does not support women’s rights at all.” A third woman wrote of Barrett: “She goes against so much of what Girl Scouts stands for — very disappointed in this. This appointment is nothing for girls or women to celebrate.”

The organization tweeted a statement about the posts’ deletion Wednesday night. (RELATED: ‘Irresponsible And Inflammatory’: Mike Lee Demands Sen. Ed Markey ‘Retract’ His Statement On Judicial Originalism)

Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court,” the post read. “It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”