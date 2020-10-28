Does Penn State Have Any Realistic Chance Of Beating Ohio State This Saturday?

Can the Penn State Nittany Lions upset Ohio State this weekend in Happy Valley?

Allow me to be as blunt and straightforward with you all when I answer the biggest question in the world of college football.

The answer is hell no the Nittany Lions can’t upset the Buckeyes.

Usually speaking, OSU visiting Happy Valley would create an incredible atmosphere, and it’d probably have the Buckeyes on upset alert more times than not.

While OSU is almost always more talented, the home field advantage and the nature of the rivalry game forces the Buckeyes to respect PSU.

However, there won’t be fans in the stands this year because of coronavirus, PSU just lost to Indiana and there’s not a defense in America that has found an answer for Justin Fields.

The idea that the Nittany Lions will somehow be the first team capable of stopping Justin Fields is laughable. The stadium is going to be incredibly quiet, which will allow the Buckeyes to do literally whatever they want before snapping the ball on every play.

That’s not bad news for PSU. That’s the worst case scenario unfolding snap after snap after snap for an entire game.

So, to put it simply, OSU is going to roll PSU this Saturday. I’d guess they win by at least 20 points. We’ll find out at 7:30 EST on ABC.