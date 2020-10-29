Bruce Springsteen Calls For ‘Exorcism’ Of White House

Musician Bruce Springsteen really wants President Donald Trump voted out of office.

Springsteen called for an “exorcism” of the White House during Wednesday’s episode of his radio show “From My Home To Yours.”

Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day Monster Mash! This is Volume 14 of From My Home To Yours, titled Farewell To The Thief. Hear it on E Street Radio, SiriusXM Channel 20, or anytime on demand with the app. https://t.co/ZacuLReNRu pic.twitter.com/qNXvViVM7m — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 28, 2020

“It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital,” Springsteen began his radio show. “Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash. This is Vol. 14 of ‘From My Home to Yours’ titled ‘Farewell to the Thief.’ In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f*cking nightmare but it was so true.”

Springsteen went on to insult the first family by saying there is not “art” in the White House anymore.

We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short a time.

On November 3rd, vote them out. Hear more: https://t.co/ZacuLReNRu pic.twitter.com/jEbT0wP3Ee — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 28, 2020

“There’s no art in this White House,” he said. “There’s no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House, no loyal man’s best friend, no Socks the family cat, no kid’s science fairs, no time when the president takes off his blue suit, red tie uniform and becomes human. Except when he puts on his white shirt and khaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf.” (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Says He’s Moving To Australia If Trump Is Reelected)

“There are no images of the first family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation,” Springsteen added. “No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport, no Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.”

Springsteen has been openly critical of Trump on his SiriusXM radio show. The musician most recently claimed he’d move to Australia if Trump was reelected.