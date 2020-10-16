Bruce Springsteen Says He’s Moving To Australia If Trump Is Reelected

Musician Bruce Springsteen claimed he will be moving to Australia if President Donald Trump is reelected in November.

Springsteen made the comment while talking with the Australian press, according to an article published by Daily Mail.

Bruce Springsteen: I’ll be “on the next plane” to Australia if Trump wins https://t.co/Zh8NKmv3JR pic.twitter.com/mbBrKalVdl — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

“I would consider that,” Springsteen responded when asked if he would ever move to Australia.

“I love Australia,” he added. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.” (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Slams President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response)

Springsteen does not believe that Trump will be reelected, but claimed if he was that the musician would be moving from the U.S.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said.

It isn’t wild for someone to claim they would leave the country because of Trump. Leading up to the 2016 election, a handful of celebrities made the same claim.

Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dog, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and others all reportedly made jokes or serious comments about moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter.