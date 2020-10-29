Cole Hauser Shares 2 New Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has dropped a pair of new photos from the upcoming fourth season.

The man who plays Rip on the Paramount Network hit posted a photo of himself with Lloyd (Forrie Smith) on the ranch, and he also posted a black and white photo of himself in his iconic hat and jacket. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can take a look at both photos below.

View this post on Instagram My pardner in crime. @forriejsmithcowboy @yellowstone @paramountnetwork S4 A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

First off, I appreciate the fact that Hauser is giving fans a look at the upcoming season. We know filming is underway, but we don’t know much else.

Hauser has been giving fans tidbits here and there to wet the whistle as we eagerly wait for new episodes to arrive.

View this post on Instagram Perfect day on the ranch @yellowstone @paramountnetwork #montana A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Oct 1, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

Secondly, I honestly can’t wait for season four to arrive. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of “Yellowstone.”

In fact, I might be the biggest “Yellowstone” fan on the planet. Outside of watching college football, I’m not sure there’s anything I enjoy viewing more than the hit western with Kevin Costner.

Now, we wait until 2021 for the fourth season to arrive. In case you couldn’t already tell, I’m incredibly excited.

For those of you who haven’t seen all the episodes yet, make sure to catch up, and watch my interviews with the cast below.

Season four truly can’t get here fast enough, and shoutout to Hauser for continuing to drop a few snaps from the ranch on Instagram.