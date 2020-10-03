Cole Hauser Shares Set Photo From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser recently shared a photo from the set of the new season.

Hauser, who plays Rip on the hit Paramount Network show, posted an Instagram photo from the Dutton ranch, and captioned it, “Perfect day on the ranch.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram Perfect day on the ranch @yellowstone @paramountnetwork #montana A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Oct 1, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

I know it’s not much of a look at the new season, but it’s at least something. Season three recently wrapped up with one of the greatest cliffhangers in TV history.

Who is alive? Who is dead? There are so many questions fans want answered, and we literally have no idea what is on the horizon.

Obviously, we know Rip is alive, but the fate of the Duttons hangs in the balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Sep 21, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

I honestly can’t wait for season four to get here. I absolutely can’t wait. “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

It’s full of drama, action, tension, suspense and constantly torques things up to 100.

If you haven’t already started watching, I can’t recommend “Yellowstone” enough. Check it out before season four arrives!