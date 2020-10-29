Dallas Stars Unveil Incredible Uniforms Featuring The Words ‘Come And Take It’

The Dallas Stars recently dropped some outstanding new uniforms.

The stars unveiled their neon green and black uniforms for fans to see, and these things are absolutely incredible.

Not only are these uniforms incredibly badass, but they feature the words “Come And Take It” on them. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Lone Star hockey ???? A post shared by Dallas Stars (@dallasstars) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of changing up uniforms when it comes to hockey. I love it in football, but hockey is different.

It’s a sport built on traditions, history and fans really buy into the idea of not changing anything. It’s just the nature of the beast.

However, I’ll 100% make an exception here.

Inspired by Dallas.

Designed for Texas. pic.twitter.com/iRgpjT02lP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

Any uniform that features the words “Come And Take It” is a uniform that I’m here for. That’s about as awesome as it can get when it comes to sports.

In America’s ever growing PC culture, it’s awesome to see the Stars bust out this mantra.

View this post on Instagram Back in black ???? A post shared by Dallas Stars (@dallasstars) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

These uniforms are going to light the NHL on fire, and I can’t wait to see it!