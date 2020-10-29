‘Disgusted’: Want To Know Why Media Isn’t Covering Hunter Biden? Glenn Greenwald Sums It Up In Three Minutes

Award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald joined the “Joe Rogan Experience” to explain why he thinks most American media institutions will not cover the Hunter Biden scandal.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been disgusted with my colleagues in my profession as I have been in the last three weeks because of this story,” Greenwald told Rogan in the episode released Wednesday. “In general, journalists do not care about where material comes from if it’s A, authentic, and B, newsworthy.”

The Intercept co-founder went on to cite an incident in 2016 where the New York Times received a copy of then-candidate Donald Trump’s tax returns in the mail from an unknown source. Greenwald noted that to this day the Times is unaware of the identity, or motives, of the source. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald To Megyn Kelly: ‘I’m Totally, Formally Banned’ From MSNBC)