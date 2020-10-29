‘Disgusted’: Want To Know Why Media Isn’t Covering Hunter Biden? Glenn Greenwald Sums It Up In Three Minutes

Award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald joined the “Joe Rogan Experience” to explain why he thinks most American media institutions will not cover the Hunter Biden scandal.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been disgusted with my colleagues in my profession as I have been in the last three weeks because of this story,” Greenwald told Rogan in the episode released Wednesday. “In general, journalists do not care about where material comes from if it’s A, authentic, and B, newsworthy.”
The Intercept co-founder went on to cite an incident in 2016 where the New York Times received a copy of then-candidate Donald Trump’s tax returns in the mail from an unknown source. Greenwald noted that to this day the Times is unaware of the identity, or motives, of the source. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald To Megyn Kelly: ‘I’m Totally, Formally Banned’ From MSNBC)
“And when asked when their lead reporter who has won two Pulitzers was asked by NPR, how can you report on a document when you don’t even know who gave it to you or what their motives were? He said what I would say and what all journalists should say, which is I don’t give a shit about the source’s motives,” Greenwald said.
“Sometimes you get great documents from sources who have terrible motives,” He continued. “Like Deep Throat leaked about the Nixon administration to The Washington Post, not because he was a Snowden, not because he was noble, but because he was resentful that Nixon passed him over to be the director of the FBI.”
WATCH:
He claimed the argument that the revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop “might have come from Russia” was a “complete corruption of the journalistic function.” Greenwald added the real reason most news outlets won’t cover the story is because “they’re all desperate for Trump to lose.”
‘That’s the reality. They all want Biden to win,” he told Rogan. “They don’t want to be scorned in their social circles. And so they’re willing to abdicate their journalistic function, which is reporting on one of the most powerful people in the world, and Joe Biden in part because they want to manipulate and tinker with the election using journalism, but a much bigger part because they’re scared of being yelled at on Twitter.
“It’s fucking pathetic,” he concluded. “And it’s going to ruin people’s faith in journalism for a long time, even more so than it already is ruined for good reason.”
Rogan’s episode with Greenwald released on Spotify, and YouTube with over 800,000 views in under 24 hours. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist has appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” often to critique media institutions. (RELATED: Brazilian Judge Declines To Charge American Journalist Glenn Greenwald With Cybercrimes ‘For Now’)