Rapper 50 Cent Warns Lil Wayne About Repercussions Of Taking Picture With Trump

50 Cent seemingly tried to warn rapper Lil Wayne of the potential repercussions of meeting with President Donald Trump.

50 Cent’s warning came after Lil Wayne shared a photo Thursday of himself and Trump.

“oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE,” 50 Cent tweeted along with a screenshot of a TMZ article.

Lil Wanye met with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform and the black community.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne captioned his photo. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” (RELATED: ‘I Never Liked Him’: 50 Cent Seemingly Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement)

50 Cent seemingly backtracked this month after he originally endorsed President Trump. 50 Cent shared a screenshot of former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential tax plan and encouraged people to vote for Trump.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent captioned the screenshot. “FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind.”

The rapper later shared a video of Chelsea Handler talking about his apparent endorsement.

“F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him,” 50 Cent captioned the video. “for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”